Steelers vs. Packers Live Stream: How To Watch The Steelers-Packers Game Live

Live from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, the Packers host the Steelers in this must-see Week 4 matchup. Week 4 delivers a battle between two historic franchises. The Steelers enter today’s game in desperate need of a victory. After a Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills, Ben Roethlisberger and company have dropped two straight, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals. The Packers, on the other hand, have won two straight (against the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers) after a Week 1 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. While it’s not exactly a must-win game for the Steelers, it’ll be difficult to win the AFC North after starting the season with a 1-3 record. Can the Packers prevail or will Pittsburgh improve to 2-2?