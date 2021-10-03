Lyons Township High School cancels homecoming dance after guns found in car in campus parking lot

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Lyons Township High School canceled a homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday night after police found two guns inside a vehicle in the school’s South Campus parking lot in Western Springs earlier in the day.

A fight following a football game at home against Proviso West High School led Western Springs police officers to find the handguns in an unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot near the athletic field, school officials said in a statement.

One gun was found under the vehicle’s driver’s seat and the other under a passenger seat, officials said.

Two people were taken into custody, the statement said. No charges have been announced and police did not immediately respond to a request for more information Saturday night.

Although police did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the community, the homecoming dance at South Campus, 4900 S. Willow Spring Road, was subsequently canceled, officials said.

School officials added that “every attempt” would be made to reschedule the dance.

