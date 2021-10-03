CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Man arrested in Utah football player's shooting death

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E6TkL_0cFsC3nk00

Police arrested a man early Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe.

Homicide detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department located Buk M. Buk, 22, in Draper and booked him on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm. Online jail records do not indicate if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Lowe, 21, was shot at a house party just after midnight Sept. 26 after other, uninvited guests were asked to leave, police said. A 20-year-old woman also was shot and critically injured at the party, which was thrown hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13.

Police had previously received noise complaints about the party, but officers didn't respond because they were dealing with other emergency calls, police spokesman Brent Weisberg said. When dispatchers got a call about a fight with a weapon more than an hour later, officers immediately went to the house in the Sugar House neighborhood.

Lowe's death came less than a year after his teammate Ty Jordan was killed in an accidental shooting.

Lowe was a high school teammate of Jordan’s in Mesquite Texas, and switched his jersey from No. 2 to No. 22 to honor his friend after the 19-year-old died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Christmas night 2020.

In August, Lowe was named the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, voted on by the team.

The Utes credited Lowe for persuading Jordan to play at Utah after decommitting from the school. Jordan was named the Pac-12 freshman of the year and led all freshmen nationally in rushing yards per game before he was killed.

Lowe appeared in 16 combined games on special teams his first two seasons and played in four games this season.

“So many lives have been impacted from this senseless shooting,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Chief Mike Brown said in a statement released Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
kpic

Oregon man's body found in fridge, 3 arrested in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Police say they found the body of a man in a refrigerator in east Medford and three men have been arrested. The Mail Tribune reports police said they found the body of 24-year-old Aaron Stitt “inside of a closed refrigerator” at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday. That's...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
lawofficer.com

GoFundMe removes page launched for Texas school shooting suspect

ARLINGTON, Texas — A GoFundMe campaign was launched for the benefit of Timothy Simpkins, the suspect in a Texas high school shooting on Wednesday that wounded three people, one critically. GoFundMe management quickly removed the page 24 hours after it was set up by family attorney, Kim T. Cole. It...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Utah Football#Salt Lake City#American Football#Utes#Decommitting#Pac 12
Fox News

Arizona deputy found critically injured, manhunt underway

An investigation has been launched in Arizona after an apparent attack that left a Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy on life support with a suspect on the loose. The sheriff's deputy was found critically injured near Van Buren and Dysart Road on Saturday morning and is in critical condition, according to police.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Miami

Second Suspect Warneric Buckner Arrested In El Mula Banquet Hall Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s been a second arrest in the mass shooting at the El Mula banquet hall in northwest Miami-Dade over the Memorial Day weekend. Warneric Buckner, 20, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted first degree murder. Desmond Owens, 26, Clayton Dillard III, 26, and Shaniqua Peterson, 32, were killed and nearly two dozen others were hurt in the May 30th shooting which happened outside the hall at 7630 NW 186 Street where a crowd had gathered for a rap show. Miami-Dade police said the shooting was a coordinated attack that involved two vehicles and at...
The Independent

The Independent

278K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy