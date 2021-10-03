CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PM vows to rebuild Spanish island hit by volcanic eruption

 6 days ago

Spain's prime minister vowed Sunday to rebuild the island of La Palma, where a volcanic eruption has spewed molten lava and a thick cloud of pyroclastic ash for the past two weeks, destroying houses and banana crops. The eruption is giving no indications it will end soon.

Lava flowing from vents in the Cumbre Vieja volcano range has destroyed over 900 buildings and displaced about 6,000 people so far, and new vents opened just days ago. The island of 85,000 people lies in Spain's Canary Islands archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the northwest coast of Africa

Returning for the third time since the volcano eruption began on Sept. 19, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced Sunday an aid package of 206 million euros ($238 million) for the affected islanders.

According to Sánchez, the money will rebuild crucial infrastructure for the island´s economy, mainly irrigation networks for the important banana export industry and other agricultural crops, as well as roads that serve the hiking trails and beaches that attract tourists. The funds also aim to create jobs and cut taxes for La Palma residents.

“We are facing a test of resistance, because we don't know when the volcano's eruption will end," Sánchez said in a televised press conference. “But citizens should know that when it does end, the government of Spain will be there to help with the enormous task of rebuilding La Palma and offer a horizon of prosperity.”

The government already approved a separate 10.5 million euro ($12.2 million) emergency fund last month to purchase housing and basic goods for those who have seen their houses buried by molten rock.

Rivers of lava have meandered downhill for over 6 kilometers (nearly 4 miles) and after reaching the island's shore are now tumbling into the Atlantic Ocean, where a peninsula of more than 28 hectares (70 acres) is growing and stretching into the sea.

On Sunday, the Canary Islands' volcanology institute, Involcan, said the explosive activity in the vents of the volcano had intensified, while several medium-range earthquakes were recorded by the country's geographic institute, IGN.

Despite the eruption's spectacular images and its damage to property, no casualties have been reported, mainly due to speedy evacuations.

The Independent

Watch live as lava flows from volcanic eruption on La Palma island

A volcano on La Palma island has begun ejecting lava again after a lull following an eruption earlier this month. The lava has flattened hundreds of homes in the region since the volcano erupted on September 19, and more than 6,000 people have been forced to flee. On Tuesday, the...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Lava burns through an island in the Atlantic as volcanic eruptions continue

This browser does not support the video element. After nearly two weeks, the volcano erupting on a Spanish Island near Morocco is showing no signs of stopping. On Tuesday, lava and smoke continued to spill out onto La Palma in the Canary Islands, destroying homes, infrastructure and livelihoods. This browser...
ENVIRONMENT
La Palma: Lightning flashes over volcano during eruption

This is the eye-catching moment red-hot eruption from the volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma was accompanied by flashes of lightning. A study published in 2016 by the journal Geophysical Research Letters found lightning can be produced during volcanic eruptions because the collision of ash particles creates an electrical charge.
ENVIRONMENT
Rebel Yell

Canary Islands | Volcanic eruption leads to the closure of La Palma airport

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canary Islands is standing still because of the ash accumulations of the Cumbre Vieja volcano that has erupted for a week, the company that manages the Spanish airports announced on Saturday. AENA). Posted on Sep 25, 2021 at 9:43...
WORLD
Airport on Canary island of La Palma reopens but flights cancelled as volcanic eruption continues

The airport on the Spanish Canary island of La Palma has reopened as a volcano continues to spew lava and emit ash clouds over the surrounding area.Thousands of people were evacuated from the region last Sunday after the Cumbre Vieja volcano began to erupt, sending lava flowing towards the sea.Flights remain cancelled despite the reopening of the airport. Spain’s airport operator Aena said the airport had only reopened after teams had cleared ash off the runway.Binter, the Canary Island airline, on Sunday said it would keep flights cancelled because of the conditions. Hundreds of tourists have already been ferried...
WORLD
Phys.org

Flights scrapped as new volcanic eruptions hit Canaries

Fresh volcanic eruptions in Spain's Canary Islands prompted the cancellation of flights, airport authorities said Friday, the first since the Cumbre Vieja volcano came to life again. New evacuations were also ordered as large explosions and new openings were reported at the volcano on La Palma island on Friday. A...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Spain's PM Sanchez Vows to Rebuild La Palma as Eruption Gathers Force

LA PALMA (Reuters) -Red-hot lava exploded high into the air from La Palma's volcano on Sunday night as the eruption gathered force, hours after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Spain would help rebuild the island, adding that it was safe for tourists to visit. Local media reported the north side...
EUROPE
The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

