Is there any legal ground in the pharmacy refusing to give me the vaccine without my consent, and so I'm unable to be fired?
I'm forced to get the covid vaccine or be fired from my job after the president mandate; however I'm refused the vaccine at the pharmacy unless I give consent. I refuse to give my consent. Why should I have to give my consent when I'm being forced to get this vaccine? Is there any legal ground in the pharmacy refusing to give me the vaccine without my consent, and so therefore I'm unable to be fired from my job?avvo.com
Comments / 0