France Authorities Warn Residents Against Unauthorized Crypto Websites
Like other countries, Authorities in France have recently warned investors against unauthorized crypto services. Two regulators, Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), have updated the list of blacklisted platforms that offer crypto and foreign exchange (Forex) investments without proper authorization. The AMF published this list on its website on Friday.bitcoinist.com
Comments / 0