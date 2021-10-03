CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Can I find a case? That was settled out of court.

Asked in Owings, MD
 7 days ago

If a lawsuit was filed, you can look up the case on Maryland Judiciary Case Search. This answer is being given for general informational purposes only and is not protected by the attorney-client privilege since this is a public forum. The information provided does not create an attorney-client relationship. No communications with me on this forum shall be construed as arising out of an attorney-client relationship. If a client needs specific legal advice or opinions, he or she should retain counsel for advice or to undertake representation.

Idaho State Journal

Sasha Martinez motions for reduced sentence in kidnapping, torture case

Sasha Dee Martinez, who has been sentenced for the kidnapping and torture of a woman in July 2020, has requested a judge reconsider her sentence. Martinez was sentenced by District Judge Bruce Pickett to between five and 20 years in prison in July. She pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and felony possession of a controlled substance. The first-degree kidnapping charge and a misdemeanor battery charge were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
UPI News

Federal judge stays execution of Texas death row prisoner

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A federal judge has stayed next week's scheduled execution of a Texas man convicted of murdering a pregnant woman and her 7-year-old son in 2005. Stephen Barbee, 54, was set to receive the lethal injection Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt issued his ruling Thursday. The judge in the Southern District of Texas stayed the execution on religious grounds.
TEXAS STATE
Law
Politics
CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul Signs Legislation Protecting Immigrants From Being Blackmailed, Intimidated Over Legal Status

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation making it illegal to use a person’s immigration status against them. Threats to report a person’s immigration status could previously be treated as a crime in cases of labor and sex trafficking, but they weren’t treated as potential extortion or coercion offenses. The bill now allows prosecutors to charge individuals with a crime if they blackmail or intimidate others based on their legal status in situations unrelated to labor or sex trafficking. Similar measures have been enacted in California, Colorado, Maryland and Virginia.
IMMIGRATION
CBS Minnesota

Court Says Derek Chauvin Can’t Make Oral Arguments In Appeal Without Hiring Attorney

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals said Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, must hire a lawyer before he can make oral arguments in his appeal. In an order, Judge Matthew Johnson wrote that oral arguments are not be permitted for the ex-officer because he is not represented in his appeal. “If [Chauvin] later obtains counsel, however, he may file a motion with this court requesting oral argument,” the judge wrote. This development comes just days after the Minnesota Supreme Court upheld the denial of Chauvin’s request for a public defender....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Attorney Gary Kovacs Guilty, Re-Arrested After Allegedly Leaving Court

Gary Kovacs, According To Court Records, Fled Before Guilty Verdicts Read. Bench Warrant Issued. Kovacs Now In Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton attorney charged with money laundering and fraud has been found guilty. But Gary Kovacs wasn’t present for the […] The article Boca Raton Attorney Gary Kovacs Guilty, Re-Arrested After Allegedly Leaving Court appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Announces Sentencing of Owner of Multiple Los Angeles and San Francisco Thai Original BBQ Restaurants for Involvement in Five-Year Fraud Scheme – Paid Over $1.5 Million in Restitution

October 7, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the sentencing of Chaturonk Ngamary Jr., one of the owners and operators of multiple Thai Original. BBQ restaurants in Los Angeles and San Francisco Counties. From 2011 through 2016, Ngamary Jr. failed to report over $7.5 million...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Judge rejects OSP troopers’ request for order to block state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A retired Oregon Supreme Court justice has rejected a request by 33 Oregon State Police troopers for a temporary restraining order in their lawsuit seeking to block Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and its associated deadline of Oct. 18, which could be followed by dismissals. The post Judge rejects OSP troopers’ request for order to block state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE

