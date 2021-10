It’s a strange question, I know, but bear with me. We keep on hearing kilowatts per hour and other electric car jargon, but many people struggle putting that into simpler terms. That said, everyone knows what a gallon of gas is, and everyone is familiar with miles per gallon. Measuring electric car distance by range is great, but in terms of how much it costs to charge and electric car versus how far it’ll get you, electric cars are convoluted. Let’s compare gas cars to electric cars in terms of efficiency to see how they stack up.

