New Neuropixels Advancing Brain Research

Electronic Engineering Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new generation of Neuropixels steps up to the plate with over 5,000 electrodes, yielding unprecedented resolution for mapping brain activity. The story about studying the brain is also a story about designing technology to do so. One of the most successful neuroscientific devices of the last decades are neuroprobes or tiny needle-shaped brain implants that can pick up signals from individual neurons. Recording brain activity provides a unique look into how neurons communicate in intricate circuits to process information and control behavior. Large-scale recordings are ultimately needed to understand how the brain works and to develop more advanced brain-machine interfaces.

