How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Cowboys

Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys Matchup Preview (10/3/2021) The unbeaten Carolina Panthers will be facing their toughest challenge this season so far playing against the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium this Sunday. The Carolina Panthers are off to a red hot start and have started the season with a 3-0 record, a feat which they have not been able to accomplish since 2015. The last time Carolina was 3-0, the Panthers went on to have a 15-1 season in route of playing in Super Bowl 50. Sam Darnold will be looking to keep the Panthers unbeaten streak going but will be facing a promising contender in the Dallas Cowboys without their star running back Christian McCaffrey. The Dallas Cowboys had a resounding victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night and will likely keep their momentum going after establishing their run game and steering away from any concerns about their defensive problems. This Sunday’s afternoon matchup will be a great indicator to see how both teams will pan out for the remainder of the season.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO