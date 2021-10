Pokémon Unite has been climbing the charts among other games in the MOBA genre with its recent release on mobile devices. The first update after its release revealed the addition of a new Pokémon in the game, Mamoswine along with a sneak peek of an upcoming Pokémon Sylveon. Patch 1.2 was a minor update including the addition of a new Defender and a few bug fixes among other adjustments. With the addition of a new Pokémon, the meta has shifted slightly but most of the Pokémon are still pretty much in the same spot as when the game was first released. However, we will be providing the new and updated version of the Pokemon Unite October 2021 Tier list for Patch 1.2 for players looking to climb their ranks faster with the strongest Pokémon in the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO