Dallas police searching for suspect in gas station shooting; respond to multiple calls overnight

 6 days ago
DALLAS — Dallas police said they responded to several calls over the weekend, including the non-fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy. Read below for more information. At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police responded to a call in the 900 block of Morocco Avenue. Police said they found a white man lying on the ground. Police said he was walking when he was hit by an unknown suspect driving a vehicle. The suspect did not stop to render aid and the man died, pronounced dead by Dallas Fire-Rescue, police said. Next of kin have not been notified, police said. Police continue to investigate this death.

