LOUISVILLE, KY-- The High Point University men's cross-country team finished 17th as a team with a score of 475 out of 32 teams at the 20th annual Live in Lou Classic hosted by Louisville on Saturday morning (Oct. 2nd). HPU had the highest team finish amongst Big South schools in Louisville on Saturday besting Radford and UNC-Asheville. Hocine Bouchrak was the first Panther finisher for the third straight race as he finished 14th with a personal best time of 23:44.2 amongst a strong field in Louisville. Saturday was a chance for HPU to compete in the state of Kentucky in the same season that the University of Kentucky hosts the Regional.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO