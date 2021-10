CULTUREMAP AUSTIN – Randalls is shutting down another grocery store in Austin but is in the market for sites to potentially open new locations in the region. In an emailed statement, Randalls says the grocer’s store at 1500 W. 35th St. in Central Austin will close by November 6. Randalls’ lease on the store has expired, and the property owner plans to redevelop the site into a mixed-use project.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO