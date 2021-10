Republic of Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath will return to Azerbaijan hoping the trip is less eventful than his last visit.McGrath, who could win his fourth senior cap in Saturday evening’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan in Baku, last visited the city as a Dundalk player for a Champions League qualifier in July 2019, and it proved testing both on the pitch – the League of Ireland side lost 3-0 – and off it.The 25-year-old St Mirren man said with a smile: “I nearly got arrested! Hopefully it’s not like that this time.“I think it was me and [teammate] Sean Gannon...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO