HAYS - Fort Hays State fell to Missouri Western in Hays on Friday evening by a final score of 1-0. After a scoreless first half, the Griffons were able to take advantage of a mistake by the Tiger defense near the goal and broke the scoreless tie midway through the second half. The Tigers are now 4-4-3 (1-3 MIAA) and the Griffons improved to 6-3-2 (3-1 MIAA).

HAYS, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO