New ‘Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer Sits Down With Clayton Echard
If anyone hasn’t heard the huge news, Jesse Palmer has been named as the replacement for Chris Harrison on The Bachelor. The past two seasons of The Bachelorette have featured Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe as stand-in hosts. Now, the franchise has decided to cast someone more permanent for the job. Palmer is familiar with the franchise as he was a past Bachelor for Season 5. He currently also is a sportscaster. Now, pictures have surfaced of Jesse getting to sit down with ABC’s newest lead, Clayton Echard.www.tvshowsace.com
