CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

New ‘Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer Sits Down With Clayton Echard

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If anyone hasn’t heard the huge news, Jesse Palmer has been named as the replacement for Chris Harrison on The Bachelor. The past two seasons of The Bachelorette have featured Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe as stand-in hosts. Now, the franchise has decided to cast someone more permanent for the job. Palmer is familiar with the franchise as he was a past Bachelor for Season 5. He currently also is a sportscaster. Now, pictures have surfaced of Jesse getting to sit down with ABC’s newest lead, Clayton Echard.

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Michelle Young’s Final Rose Winner

Bachelor Nation doesn’t have to wait long this year for more drama to begin. There have been back-to-back seasons of Bachelor franchise shows. Normally, fans would have to wait until January for their Bachelor fix following Bachelor in Paradise. However, this year, ABC decided to go with two seasons of The Bachelorette. Michelle Young is the newest lead and fans can see her begin her journey on October 19. So, the season hasn’t even premiered yet, but Reality Steve is already dishing out who Michelle gives her final rose to. Warning! Spoilers Ahead!!!
CELEBRITIES
Houston Chronicle

Disaster strikes again for celebrity chef Rachael Ray

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is sifting through the ruins of another home. A little over a year after a fire destroyed her Warren County home, Ray tells People magazine the New York City apartment she shares with husband John Cusimano was flooded when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Missouri State
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Experienced a Major First with Her Fiancé: "What An Experience"

Porsha Williams recently experienced a special milestone with her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, traveling to his home country of Nigeria for the first time. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member took to Instagram to capture some sweet moments with her husband-to-be during their unforgettable trip. On September 22, Porsha offered...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Tayshia Adams
Person
Chris Harrison
TVShowsAce

‘DWTS’ Cheryl Burke Nervous To Dance Sober Ahead Of Premiere

It’s time for Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars! Many faves will be back to the dance floor tonight including Cheryl Burke. She’s expressed over and over how excited she is to return to the dance floor. This will be her 24th season competing on the show. Cheryl mentioned she’s excited for fans to meet her new dance partner. While she’s ready to show off some moves, she’s also nervous. Keep reading to find out what she shared with fans.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Weight Loss While Getting A Pedicure With Mom Maria Shriver

Christopher Schwarzenegger showed off the results of his fitness journey while out with mom Maria Shriver in Los Angeles. See before and after photos. Christopher Schwarzenegger stepped out for a pedicure with his famous mom on October 5 and showed off his recent weight loss results. The 24-year-old son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver looked slimmed down while at a nail salon in Los Angeles. He wore a dark t-shirt, shorts, and Adidas slides, as seen in photos HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Judge Judy Bailiff Petri Hawkins Breaks Silence on Being Booted After 25 Years

When Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for Judge Judy Sheindlin's new series Judy Justice, fans were shocked to see that she had a new bailiff, Kevin Rasco. During the entire run of Judge Judy, Petri Hawkins Byrd served as Sheindlin's bailiff, so many expected him to return. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Byrd revealed that Sheindlin did not even ask him to join the new series.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#Bachelor Nation#Daily Mail
Mashed

The Story Behind Anne Burrell's Hair

Anne Burell is a name that is fairly well-known within the culinary world, but even those that don't have an invested interest in cooking would likely have no problem recognizing the Food Network star. Per her website, the longtime "Worst Cooks In America" host has a self-described "pumped-up personality" that, like her decision to sport vibrant cow-girl skirts instead of traditional chef's pants in the kitchen, sets her apart from others in her field. However, what really makes the chef easily identifiable to foodies and non-foodies alike are her platinum blond locks, which she typically wears in a spiky style.
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling Reveals Why Her Face Looked Different In Khloe Kardashian Look-Alike Photos

The ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ star complimented her makeup artist for being able to totally transform her look, after she was compared to Khloé. Tori Spelling, 48, took the internet by storm, when she went out looking just like Khloé Kardashian, 37, on Friday September 3. The actress put plastic surgery rumors to rest in a Thursday September 9 interview with SiriusXM host Jeff Lewis. She debuted the look in a sweet selfie with her gal pal Jersey Shore alum Snooki. Tori seemed flattered by all the praise she got for the new look, but revealed the real secret to why she looked so great: contouring.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s Relationship Timeline: From Dance Partners to Fake Proposals and Beyond

Dancing is their love language! Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert began captivating audiences with their stage chemistry well before they started dating. The former Dancing With the Stars pro first connected with Erbert after she was cast as one of the dancers in his and sister Julianne Hough’s Move Live Tour in 2014. By July 2015, the performers had become a couple — and one year later, Erbert made her DWTS debut as a troop dancer.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Scott Disick is apparently 'dating again' after 'unexpected' split from Amelia Hamlin

It's been a busy couple of months for Scott Disick. In August, his shady DMs about ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were leaked, and just a few days later, he split from his girlfriend of almost a year, Amelia Hamlin. But it seems he's been able to put all that drama behind him, and is reportedly back on the dating scene just a month after his relationship ended.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
63K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy