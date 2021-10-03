New ‘Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer Sits Down With Clayton Echard

The ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ star complimented her makeup artist for being able to totally transform her look, after she was compared to Khloé. Tori Spelling, 48, took the internet by storm, when she went out looking just like Khloé Kardashian, 37, on Friday September 3. The actress put plastic surgery rumors to rest in a Thursday September 9 interview with SiriusXM host Jeff Lewis. She debuted the look in a sweet selfie with her gal pal Jersey Shore alum Snooki. Tori seemed flattered by all the praise she got for the new look, but revealed the real secret to why she looked so great: contouring.

