Houston Texans wide receiver Danny Amendola has been ruled out for the team’s Week 4 matchup with the Buffalo Bills with a thigh injury, per the team’s Twitter. Amendola missed Week 3 as well and will now miss the team’s game this Sunday after not practicing for three consecutive days this week. Through two games, Amendola was second on the Texans in targets only trailing starting wide receiver Brandin Cooks as one of quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s favorite options. Houston has clearly chosen not to place Amendola on the injured reserve which may mean that he will be back by Week 5 at the latest.

