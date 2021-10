As both a lover of anything pumpkin spice-flavored and a current consumer of a 100 percent plant-based diet, I was heartbroken to learn that Starbucks's famous Pumpkin Spice Latte is not fully vegan, even when ordered with any plant-based milk. The culprit of this dairy source lies within the coveted pumpkin sauce used as the base of the latte, which is made with sweetened condensed (cow's) milk. As someone who consumes only plant-based foods in a non-vegan world, however, I have gotten used to making my own recipes at home to ensure that my favorite beverages and snacks are free of any animal products. So, when I learned about the PSL's hidden dairy, I went to work in my kitchen to concoct an even better homemade version.

