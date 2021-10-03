CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL DFS, Buccaneers vs. Patriots: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Sunday Night Football

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL DFS players get another opportunity to cash in during Sunday's NFL action with a Sunday night shootout between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m ET. Sunday's single game slate brings some tough questions for NFL DFS players as they set their NFL DFS lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who hauled in eight receptions for 106 yards last week? Or should you roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate, who should see a major uptick in targets with Rob Gronkowski (ribs) sidelined?

www.cbssports.com

