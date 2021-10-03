CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Thousands protest in Paris against China's rights violation in Xinjiang

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis [France], October 3 (ANI): More than 2000 people gathered in Paris on October 2 and demonstrated against the ongoing rights violations of Uyghurs in Xinjiang by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The protest was organised by multiple Uyghur organisations including the World Uyghur Congress and the Uyghur Institute of...

