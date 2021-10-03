Thousands protest in Paris against China's rights violation in Xinjiang

China on Thursday appointed a new governor for the northwest province of Xinjiang, where the government has been accused of torturing and sexually abusing Uyghur and other Muslim minority communities.Beijing named Erkin Tuniyaz the acting governor of the region, replacing 68-year-old Shohrat Zakir, whose resignation was accepted by the 29th session of the standing committee of the 13th People’s Congress of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.The former governor held the post for seven years.Mr Tuniyaz, 59, is the only Uyghur member of the Communist Party in Xinjiang and will hold the second-highest position in the province.The region’s most powerful official...

