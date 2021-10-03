CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trove of secret files detail how the global elite shield their riches

Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, The Washington Post published the first in a series of stories based on more than 11.9 million documents that expose a secretive financial universe that benefits the wealthy and powerful. The vast trove of documents, known as the Pandora Papers, was obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative...

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Secret trove illuminates the lives of billionaires

When three of Africa's wealthiest people wanted to win favors from the Nigerian oil minister, they didn't pay cash, according to company filings and court papers describing the alleged transactions. Instead, the oil tycoons arranged to influence her with shell companies, each one holding a valuable piece of London real...
newsy.com

'Pandora Papers' Detail Hidden Wealth Of The Rich And Powerful

Calls grew Monday for an end to the financial secrecy and shell companies that have allowed many of the world's richest and most powerful people to hide their wealth from tax collectors. The outcry came after a report revealed the way world leaders, billionaires and others have used offshore accounts...
infosecurity-magazine.com

Pandora Spills Secrets of Super Rich

The offshore assets of 35 current and former world leaders have been exposed in an unprecedented leak of financial records dubbed the Pandora Papers. The cache of 11.9 million confidential files was leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in Washington, DC. Containing 2.94 terabytes of data, the Papers represent the largest trove of leaked offshore data in history.
morningbrew.com

Opening Pandora’s box on the financial secrets of the global elite

Jordan’s King Abdullah II has spent more than $100 million on properties around the world, including a cliff-top mansion in Malibu. Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis used shell companies to buy a chateau in southern France for $22 million. We know this due to a huge trove of leaked...
marketplace.org

How the Pandora Papers show the U.S. has become the tax haven for the global elite

News from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists broke Sunday about a trove of leaked financial documents called the Pandora Papers, which expose the financial secrets of political leaders, billionaires and other members of the global elite. The ICIJ shared the data with more than 600 journalists from 150 news outlets, who spent two years sifting through them.
Houston Chronicle

Massive Document Leak Reveals How Global Political Leaders Hide Their Riches

The same journalism organization that leaked the Panama Papers has uncovered a new trove of 11.9 million documents, dubbed the Pandora Papers, that contain explosive details about how global elites and billionaires hide their assets. Revelations from the leak included that a woman who gave birth to a child reportedly fathered by Russian President Vladimir Putin came to own a $4.1 million Monaco apartment and that Jordan’s King Abdullah II has bought $106 million worth of luxury properties around the world held by shell companies.
Washington Post

The Washington Post joins ICIJ and global news organizations in investigating the secret wealth of the rich and powerful

The Washington Post has joined scores of other news organizations in a global investigation called the Pandora Papers that illuminates the hidden world of offshore finance — a system sometimes used to hide wealth from tax authorities, creditors and criminal investigators. Led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the investigation is based on a massive trove of leaked documentation, unprecedented in its size, that exposes flows of money, property and other assets. Key stories include detailed revelations about world leaders who have made use of the offshore system; an examination of the burgeoning U.S. trust industry, which has expanded after offering promises of secrecy; and revelations about the difficulties that authorities and others face in seeking to recover assets shielded offshore. The project will roll out over several days beginning Oct. 3.
Washington Post

In secret tapes, palm oil execs disclose corruption, brutality

The police drove into the village of Watwat in SUVs during a rainstorm. It was late on a July night in 2019, and they’d come through the rainforest, armed with guns and metal bars. Men and teenage boys were dragged out of bed, beaten and thrown into the mud. Some...
