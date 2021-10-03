Johnny Walker Says Potential Broken Foot Limited Kicking Output at UFC Fight Night 193
The UFC Fight Night 193 main event was expected to be a barnburner between two Brazilian light heavyweights with a penchant for finishing. Instead, Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker engaged in a rather forgettable affair, with Santos emerging with a unanimous decision triumph after five lackluster rounds on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Particularly troubling was the lack of output and aggression from Walker, who recently relocated camps to SBG Ireland. All told, Walker landed just 48 significant strikes.www.chatsports.com
