UFC

UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs. Walker - Winners and Losers

By Bloody Elbow
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat preliminary card fighters claimed all four of the UFC Vegas 38 fight card bonuses should tell you something about how the key card went on Saturday night. In the main event, Thiago Santos ended a three-fight losing skid with a decision win over Johnny Walker, but the fight didn’t answer many questions. In fact, I think it created some new questions. The first of those is what happens with Santos? He fought out his UFC deal on Saturday night, but his victory didn’t show the UFC brass he will once again become a title threat. With that, his future with the organization seems to be up in the air.

USA Today

UFC Fight Night 193: Make your predictions for Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 193 event in Las Vegas. Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
UFC
MMA Fighting

Thiago Santos bounces back with decision win over Johnny Walker in lackluster UFC Vegas 38 main event

Thiago Santos got a much needed win in the UFC Vegas 38 main event, although it probably wasn’t the statement he hoped to make. Over the course of five rounds, Santos managed to land the better strikes against Johnny Walker, who spent the majority of the fight setting up feints but not actually unleashing any combinations. While the shots landed were few and far between, Santos did connect with a few hard kicks to the body and legs as well as the only true power punches, which helped him secure the victory.
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Santos Weigh-in Results and Video: Three fighters miss weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event in at UFC Apex in Las Vegas will officially weigh in on Friday morning. The event is headlined by a bout between top 10 ranked light heavyweight contenders Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos. Santos stepped on the scales weighing 206 pounds while Walker weighed in at 204.5 pounds.
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker odds, predictions: MMA insider releases surprising fight card picks

Light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker insists there will be "fireworks" when he faces fellow ranked slugger Thiago Santos on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker. Their battle tops the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 10-ranked Walker is noted for his knockout power and told the media this week that he expects an all-out war with Santos. That's because they are both rugged Brazilians who are known to throw caution to the wind, and the winner will likely enter the conversation for a title shot. It will be the first main-event appearance for Walker and the fourth for Santos, who came up short in a title bid against former champ Jon Jones in 2019.
UFC
mymmanews.com

UFC Vegas 38 Results – Santos vs. Walker

UFC Vegas 38 will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The October 2 fight card is headlined by a light heavyweight contest between former title challenger Thiago Santos and rising star Johnny Walker. MyMMANews will have your complete UFC Vegas 38 results below. In...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 38 medical suspensions: Thiago Santos & Johnny Walker may face extended layoffs

Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker face six-month medical suspensions following their fight at UFC Vegas 38 on Saturday night. While the two headliners have made their reputations among the most dangerous strikers in the light heavyweight division, they were surprisingly patient throughout five rounds against one another. Significant strikes were far and few between, but the ones that did land caused some damage. Santos must have X-rays on just about everything on the left side of his body, while Walker must have an X-ray on his left foot. If the results come back showing damage, then both men will need clearance from an orthopedic doctor or risk being on the sidelines until April of next year.
UFC
