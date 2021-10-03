UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs. Walker - Winners and Losers

Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker face six-month medical suspensions following their fight at UFC Vegas 38 on Saturday night. While the two headliners have made their reputations among the most dangerous strikers in the light heavyweight division, they were surprisingly patient throughout five rounds against one another. Significant strikes were far and few between, but the ones that did land caused some damage. Santos must have X-rays on just about everything on the left side of his body, while Walker must have an X-ray on his left foot. If the results come back showing damage, then both men will need clearance from an orthopedic doctor or risk being on the sidelines until April of next year.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO