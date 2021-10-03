UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs. Walker - Winners and Losers
That preliminary card fighters claimed all four of the UFC Vegas 38 fight card bonuses should tell you something about how the key card went on Saturday night. In the main event, Thiago Santos ended a three-fight losing skid with a decision win over Johnny Walker, but the fight didn’t answer many questions. In fact, I think it created some new questions. The first of those is what happens with Santos? He fought out his UFC deal on Saturday night, but his victory didn’t show the UFC brass he will once again become a title threat. With that, his future with the organization seems to be up in the air.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0