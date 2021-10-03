CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

King Casey O’Neill Conquers Again at UFC Vegas 38

By MMASucka
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC Vegas 38 went down this Saturday night and yet again, we’re talking about Casey O’Neill. The young Scottish star put on another stellar performance and gained her third UFC victory in as many fights. Progressing to 8-0, O’Neill dominated her opponent, Antonina Shevchenko before securing a second-round TKO victory. Earning performance of the night honours for her 9:47 of action, the hot prospect now looks to take a break before getting back in the octagon having made three UFC appearances in a little over eight months.

