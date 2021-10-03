Ravens' Latavius Murray: Likely to operate as lead back

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray is expected to serve as the Ravens' lead running back for the Ravens in Sunday's game in Denver, Mike Garofolo of NFL Network reports. Ty'Son Williams had operated as the No. 1 option out of the Baltimore backfield for the first three games, but he played no more than 51 percent of the offensive snaps in any of those contests while head coach John Harbaugh has opted for a committee approach to the position. Based on Garofolo's report, Williams looks like he'll be headed for a smaller share of the work Sunday, while Murray could see a more expanded profile after handling snap shares between 31 and 37 percent through the first three weeks while totaling 26 touches (8.6 per contest). Even if Murray gets an uptick in opportunities, he's still unlikely to truly dominate the backfield reps, especially with two former Pro Bowlers (Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman) on hand in reserve and with Lamar Jackson always representing a threat to poach goal-line carries. The Ravens may end up keeping only three of Murray, Williams, Freeman and Bell active Week 4, but none of the quartet profiles as a bankable fantasy option.

