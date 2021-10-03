Fall is in the air: Cal Poly Pomona kicks off the season with festival, pumpkin patch
The 28th annual Cal Poly Pumpkin Festival is back in Pomona this Sunday, featuring family-friendly activities, live entertainment and comfort foods.
The pumpkin festival and pumpkin patch will be open through Halloween. For more information and ticket availability, visit the event’s website .
Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 3, 2021.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 0