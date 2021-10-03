CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pomona, CA

Fall is in the air: Cal Poly Pomona kicks off the season with festival, pumpkin patch

By Megan Telles
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cr7L2_0cFs21mZ00

The 28th annual Cal Poly Pumpkin Festival is back in Pomona this Sunday, featuring family-friendly activities, live entertainment and comfort foods.

The pumpkin festival and pumpkin patch will be open through Halloween. For more information and ticket availability, visit the event’s website .

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 3, 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Cemetery Lane: Victorian houses at Montecito Heights museum to welcome trick-or-treaters for 1st time

For the first time this year, Halloween trick-or-treaters will be welcomed into an open-air architecture museum in Montecito Heights where several Victorian-era manors line the street. The Heritage Square Museum will transform into Cemetery Lane, with 13 trick-or-treat stops in the homes from the 1800s, according to the event’s co-creators and life partners Claire Dunlap […]
MONTECITO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pomona, CA
Local
California Government
Pomona, CA
Government
Local
California Sports
Pomona, CA
Sports
KTLA

KTLA

4K+
Followers
747
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy