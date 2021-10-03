Real Madrid's Toni Kroos gets 4/10 as first start of season ends in shock loss at Espanyol
Real Madrid lost 2-1 at Espanyol in LaLiga on Sunday to make it three games without a win for Carlo Ancelotti's team in just over a week. Karim Benzema had a shot saved and Thibaut Courtois pushed an effort from Adrian Embarba around the post before Raul de Tomas put Espanyol ahead on 17 minutes. The former Madrid youth product's near-post run was spotted by Embarba, and he fired the cross past Courtois.www.espn.com
