Real Madrid's Toni Kroos gets 4/10 as first start of season ends in shock loss at Espanyol

Real Madrid defender Nacho insists there's no excuses after defeat at Espanyol. Real Madrid lost 2-1 on Sunday. Nacho said, "We had more chances in the first half. They put us under pressure on the counter-attacks and in the second half when we were at our best, a bad pass in build up by me resulted in the second goal and that made the game very difficult. We were never comfortable. We conceded in the 18th minute and that made it difficult. We have to keep working to improve defensively, that's the most important thing at the moment. It's easier if we don't concede.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO