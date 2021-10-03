Week 4 Pre-Gamin’: BEARS vs. LIONS (Noon CT) Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

The Chicago Bears have come to a turning point kind of moment in their season. Think of it as a fork in the road. Go one way, and there is a light at the end of the tunnel. You’ll have to squint in order to see it. Maybe put on your glasses to help a little bit. But it’s there. Win, and look competent on offense, and your team is in an OK spot. No one is drawing up parade routes after a 2-2 start. But there would be worse places to be than 2-2 after four weeks. We’ve been there as Bears fans. And I doubt any of us want to re-visit those dark days.