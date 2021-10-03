CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Doc Rivers Assesses Tyrese Maxey's Second Training Camp So Far

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7Aae_0cFs0vl400

Last offseason, Tyrese Maxey had a strange start to his NBA career. Coming into the league amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Maxey didn't have a Summer League to participate in and had a shortened offseason and regular season in general.

This year, everything mostly returned to normal. Not only did Maxey participate in the Summer League, but he's also preparing for the season in a typical training camp. Coming into the 2021-2022 season, Maxey has high expectations attached to him.

After showing significant improvement throughout his rookie season, Maxey is looking to take the next step in his journey as he could find himself starting for the 76ers with Ben Simmons holding out from the team.

Lately, Maxey has been playing with guys such as Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, and Seth Curry, as he's running as the point guard for the starters. How has he looked so far in training camp? Doc Rivers discussed it on Saturday.

"This was his best day," Rivers said following Philly's fourth practice session of the offseason. "I don't think he's had necessarily a great camp thus far. But he hasn't had a bad one either. He's just trying to find his way, trying to find where to be aggressive. I want him to continue to be aggressive as a scorer, but now he has to run the team."

Coming off of a stellar two-game showing in Las Vegas this past summer, many expected Maxey to turn heads at training camp this offseason. While his teammates had a lot of positive things to say about his progress so far this year, Rivers seems to keep realities in check for a moment as he reveals Maxey could be a lot better.

"If that's what Coach said, that it was my best day, then he's right," Maxey stated. "I just tried to focus on defensively doing whatever I could to help the team get stops. And then just working on my spacing. Whenever Joel gets the ball in the post, whenever Tobias gets the ball in the post, trying to be in the right spots."

Maxey will have an opportunity to showcase his improvements starting on Monday when the Sixers face the Toronto Raptors for their preseason opener. Barring any unexpected changes, the second-year guard will likely get the nod to start at point guard. If and when Maxey's running the point for Philly's starting five, the young guard will have the opportunity to turn his not-bad training camp into a great one by continuing to prove he belongs on the floor with the key contributors.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Sixers’ Doc Rivers makes surprising statement about Ben Simmons

The relationship between Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers, and their fans was already pretty fraught during last year’s playoff run that ended in defeat to the Atlanta Hawks. However, it was a statement by head coach Doc Rivers following the loss that really seemed to cement the entire affair. When...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

A Crazy Mega '5-Team' Deal: Damian Lillard And Bradley Beal To Sixers, Kyrie Irving To Kings, Ben Simmons To Trail Blazers

The NBA is known for having blockbuster trades, with big-name stars switching teams relatively regularly. Players definitely have more freedom of movement in today's basketball era, and it's rare to see a player spend their entire career with one team. There has also been an increase in the number of multi-team trades in recent memory, with teams often getting other franchises involved so that everyone can get what they want. Due to these factors, we often see fans and analysts create crazy trade proposals that they believe would help each team involved.
NBA
FanSided

Sixers: Pros and cons of starting Tyrese Maxey

The Sixers opened training camp with a five-man group of Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Seth Curry… and Tyrese Maxey. With Ben Simmons on his couch and the Sixers short on options, the second-year point guard is expected to get the starting nod. That said, there are definite pros...
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: 3 guards for Tyrese Maxey to emulate

With it appearing that Ben Simmons won’t play for the Philadelphia 76ers again, the franchise must turn to second year point guard Tyrese Maxey to take the reigns. Maxey is a young prospect with plenty of potential. His development is key to the franchise success until Simmons is dealt to another team.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Seth Curry
chatsports.com

Tyrese Maxey’s wild year and what’s next

The last year of Tyrese Maxey’s life has been pretty wild. It started with being drafted by the Sixers as a 19-year-old after a totally non-traditional pre-draft process. Then after missing the bulk of training camp because of a positive COVID-19 test, he embarked on a crazy rookie season which culminated in him helping temporarily save the Sixers’ season in Game 6 in Atlanta.
NBA
chatsports.com

76ers To Expect More From PG Tyrese Maxey

On Monday, Doc Rivers met the media and candidly stated that 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey will play a more significant role with the 76ers this season. However, Rivers was also coy about who the starting point guard will be. His comment to the media was that they should be able to figure it out on their own.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Summer League
phillyvoice.com

Sixers camp notes: Tyrese Maxey runs with the starters in first day of practice

If Doc Rivers wanted to keep a veil of mystery surrounding his plans for Philadelphia's lineup, it only lasted until the very first day of training camp, when reporters got to step in and see a practice for the first time in who knows how long. Standing amongst the four remaining starters (Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, and Seth Curry) was last season's beloved rookie, Tyrese Maxey, finishing up a day at the helm of the team. His time there may not last until tomorrow for all we know, but it's the first statement of intent after a season of speculation about the young guard's future.
NBA
On3.com

Tyrese Maxey shoots down trade rumors; other notes from BBNBA Media Day

NBA Media Day 2021 got off to a…loud start this week. With COVID-19 still a wildly hot topic as the 2021-22 season inches closer and closer, questions were bound to pop up surrounding player vaccination status–and boy did they. A vocal minority of players such as Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Isaac, Bradley Beal, and a few others, have made clear their views on receiving the vaccine and why they oppose it. Places such as San Francisco and New York City have already mandated vaccine requirements for players, which could result in unvaccinated players being forced to miss games in those cities. Roughly 85 percent of the league is vaccinated, but it’s the other 15 percent making their peers and fans uncomfortable.
NBA
chatsports.com

Podcast: Interview with Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey

Although the Sixers season ended with a devastating loss, one bright spot did emerge from the postseason. Guard Tyrese Maxey showcased his potential throughout the regular season. After a slow start to his pro career, the 6-2, 200-pound Texas native averaged 8 points and 2 assists while shooting 30.1 percent from beyond the arc during his rookie year.
NBA
inquirer.com

With Ben Simmons holding out of training camp, Tyrese Maxey leads Sixers point guards

After the 76ers broke their huddle at the end of the first training-camp practice of the 2021-22 season, Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton, and Seth Curry gathered at one basket inside the team’s practice facility to work on off-the-dribble moves, pull-up jumpers and catch-and-shoot three-pointers. This is where the Sixers’ point-guard...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers Sees Bigger Role for Tyrese Maxey in Year Two

After a summer full of Ben Simmons trade drama, media day offered an opportunity for the Philadelphia 76ers and Doc Rivers to talk about their other players while looking ahead to the upcoming regular season. One player who was frequently mentioned was fan-favorite Tyrese Maxey. Of all the current players...
NBA
NBA

76ers Training Camp | Quotebook from Doc Rivers, Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz

Tuesday marked the second training camp practice for the 2021-22 Philadelphia 76ers. Afterward, depth emerged as a theme, with a focus on returning players such as Shake Milton as well as some of the team's newcomers. Here's some of what was said following practice... DOC RIVERS. The head coach was...
NBA
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball 2021-22: Tyrese Maxey, R.J. Barrett highlight list of sleepers and busts

There aren't many elite shooting guards in the NBA these days, so deciding who to take at the position in fantasy drafts can be tough once the best of the best are off the board. Clear-cut top-10 options like James Harden, Bradley Beal, and Jaylen Brown will only fall to a select few. Finding value later on can be critical, and I've identified a trio of shooting guard sleepers and busts ahead of the 2021-22 season.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
891
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy