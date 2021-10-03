Everything HC Paul Chryst said after Wisconsin fell to 1-3 on the season

The Wisconsin Badgers are off to a 1-3 start to a season for the first time since 1990—Barry Alvarez’s first year as head coach.

The latest was yesterday’s 38-17 loss to Michigan. It was yet another contest where Wisconsin battled early, struggled to find an offensive rhythm and saw the game slip away in the second half.

Paul Chryst’s team now sits in last place in the Big Ten West with an 0-2 conference record. Seemingly more importantly, the group has now lost eight straight games against ranked opponents and is 5-8 overall since their last ranked win.

The Wisconsin head coach met with the media after yesterday’s loss and discussed everything from his mood to whether we saw promising signs from QB Graham Mertz.

Here is everything Paul Chryst said after the Badgers fell to 1-3 on the season:

Opening statement

“First of all, you know, give credit to a good Michigan football team. They beat us today. And, you know, what do we do and how we go forward, that’s on us. And I appreciate this group, like I said at the beginning of the season. I like this group and I appreciate them. And a lot of this is who they are. I have confidence in that group. And, obviously, there’s things that, you know, you come after every game and you talk about, and they’re not corrected, that — you know, we’ve got to do something about it, right? But I am proud of the way — you know, as a coach, yes, guys put it out there. I thought we had a number of guys that put it out there. And, you know, great compete level. And there will be some guys that looked and played really good football. But hard to celebrate that in a loss. Certainly, we’ve got to — you know, there’s things we got to get better at to give ourselves a chance. And we’re going to keep working on that and we’re going to — we’ll get it straight. In a way, how do you respond? You respond by going forward.”

On the offensive line continuing to struggle

“I understand, you know, the question, right, Jeff. And yet I think part of the — part of the inconsistency is what gets us in trouble, right? And as you go — you know, certainly you’re playing — the guys who are playing, they’re playing because you think they give you the best chance. And I still believe with that group, right, if we’re talking specifically, you know, the O-line. But, really, you can apply that across the board. And together, you know, we’ve got to be more consistent. That has to be the endgame. And that’s — you know, there’s one component, that’s us. And then every week, you play and you’re challenged against others. And so, that’s — where each week, you know, okay, first game, and then you did something the second game. Well, it’s a different team. And then the third game and the fourth game. But it’s — you know, I think it’s in them. And we got to bring it out in them.”

On his mood and emotions after falling to 1-3

“I think, Jim, the first thing you do is — I do, is you look inward. And so, you’re always — you know, every time that you don’t — I think those — I should start by going, like, I appreciate this group and the way they put it out there. And therefore, you want to do everything you can to help them have success. And when it doesn’t happen, you look at — I look inwardly and what is it that I have to do different. Have to do better. And I think that’s — you know, it’s driven by a lot of things. Driven by competitiveness, it’s driven by care, it’s driven by — you know, that’s your profession. You know, I’ve got no problem of people that want to bitch about me, right, because this is my job, this is where I’m at. I want to take it and not project it on the kids.”

On the offense's momentum going to half, losing that momentum with injuries to Graham Mertz & Jake Ferguson

“I mean, yeah, sure. You know, didn’t have a good start to the second half, you know, offensively. And then, you know — then it does change a little bit, right, kind of the way the game plays out. And, you know, we don’t do anything, and then, you know, a couple turnovers changes the type of game that you get to play, you know? And so, that’s why it’s always — you got to play each play, right? And they’re all different. Yeah, we didn’t really get back into a rhythm. And there’s — I think there’s a lot of reasons for that.”

On Graham Mertz's play during the team's two second-quarter scoring drives

“Yeah, I think there was that. And then it looked to me like he was playing. And that’s really what you want all of them to be. I don’t know at times if it’s freed up enough to play or certain enough or confident enough. You know, confidence gets thrown out there a lot. But I think there’s just a — I thought — and you look at it, some of our very best players, you know, they’re playing — maybe it’s a bad thing to say, but it looks like they’re playing the game. I watched Jack Sanborn and he’s playing the game. I know he’s got responsibilities on every play, but he’s playing the game. And I think that’s — you work towards that. And the good players can. And I thought there was glimpses of that happening today.”

On whether the team is struggling to find an identity

“You know, I think that’s fair to say. You know, what — if you’re asking it, you don’t know. And a good team, you know what it is, right? And right now, I don’t — I think that’s fair, right? Absolutely, that we — what are we going to hang our hat on? There’s been times where, you know, it’s been good at running the ball. There’s been times where we’ve thrown it efficiently. But I think that we are absolutely — there isn’t a strong identity right now. And that’s something that we got to work towards getting. And, you know, confidence, all right — or I should say that will come with consistency, not the confidence. But you know what I mean? And you got to be consistent to — if that’s who you are, right — right now, I don’t want us to be known as an inconsistent group. And that’s what we have been. And maybe that is our identity right now. We’ve got to change that.”

On whether he's frustrated by sloppy plays on special teams and offense

“Yeah, you don’t want them to happen, right? And, you know, I heard this a long time and it’s true, I mean, you want to be able to outcoach the fans. And when you do those things, you’re not doing that. And you know how big of plays those are. But I also — you know, did Jack go up there and say, Hey, this is the one I’m going to kick out of bounds? Did a guy go and do that? I don’t believe that to be true. So you just continue to coach and work with them. And that’s — you know, we want to play good football. And we’re not doing that consistently. And that, we got to work on and continue to work on. We all got to own it. But, you know, I’m not going to get — if — shame on us if we’re putting someone out there if they’re trying to do that. I don’t think that’s the case at all.”

On the severity of Mertz & Ferguson's injuries

“Yeah, just talking real quickly afterwards and we didn’t have — he’s at — he went to the hospital just because equipment. You kind of look at it and check on it, on Graham. Yeah, and Ferguson — he was out there, so saw him. But don’t know much more right now.”

On what was different about this Michigan defense compared to previous years

“Well, I think they’re a really good defense right now. And I think they’re playing — I think they got a good team and that — let’s face it, that helps our — you know, our defense, I think we’ve got a good defense. But not often are they able to play with a lead. You know, that changes the whole dynamic, as well, there. But they’ve got really good football players. And I certainly think what they do is good football schematics. But they got good players. You know, each year is different. You know, we did not go in thinking that we were playing last year’s team or the one before. And we’re different. You know, our team’s different, too. So none of those ever kind of enter into your mind. You know, this is — you know, we’re not playing the helmets, we’re playing the individuals. And a lot of respect for who they are as players and coaches, their unit.”

On what Barry Alvarez means to him and the Wisconsin football program

“Yeah, Coach Alvarez has meant a ton to me personally. And I felt fortunate to have been able to be where I could work with him, you know, three different times. And so, individually, it means a ton. And, you know, to say that it’s deserved is almost — sounds like, really, an understatement, you know, what he’s meant to this program, this university, this state. And you could, I think, make a good argument nationwide. You know, it’s — I grew up and it — it’s very different, you know, because of — not just Coach Alvarez, certainly under the charge of Coach Alvarez but all those that came before. And you appreciate that. That’s where — you know, the seat that I’m in right now, and the players, we want to do that justice. And that’s — you know, there’s a part of that feels like when you don’t, you’re letting the whole group down.”

On whether the defense missed on crucial opportunities to get off the field

“That’s part of the game, either one. And I still think we’re playing at a really high level. And like I said, maybe in other things. But you’re going up against other good players and other good teams. You know, and to think that they’re not going to get some plays, that’s a big ask. And I think it would be false, you know, on that. Kind of what I talked about earlier, like, who we have and the however many — you’re putting us in some tough situations. And the ball’s on the five, and I think they get a field goal out of that, another turnover. I mean, you’re talking about three, really, you know, sudden change, short fields. And, you know, there’s some schematics and there’s some, you know, play to it. But there’s, I think, a resiliency and as much of a — kind of reveals the character as much as the players when they do. And that’s why there’s a lot of guys that I thought played really well. But I get it, right? It’s — they don’t feel better right now and you — it’s hard to celebrate them. But I recognize it and you appreciate that a ton.”

On what the team looks like in practice and whether there are signs of a turnaround

“I actually do believe that. You know, when you come — and I think it’s a fair, good question, right? But it’s — I’ve liked the way that they’ve gone into it. And I liked last week. You know, I liked the way they kind of responded and attacked, you know, the week leading up to this game. And so, generally, it did feel, you know, that they’re doing what they can and liked where they’re at right now and let’s go. And so, I think that’s been authentic.”

On what the issues were when Michigan sent free rushers to the quarterback

“Yeah, I mean, I think in — like you said, I don’t know — on one of them, you’re talking about a numbers game. And part of that is just kind of knowing that. And, you know, I’m curious to see if we could have gotten into something that we were trying to get to if we had that — those type of situations. We didn’t in that. But, you know, that was a big part of their — what they were going to do and kind of some of the overloaded pressures. And so, I thought on the field that might be one. I thought we had a couple of those that we didn’t get to. I’m anxious to see if my gut was right or not.”