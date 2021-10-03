A Popular Ben Stiller Sequel Was Just Removed From Disney Plus

Ben Stiller has revealed the original ending to Zoolander – and it's much darker than the version that made it to screen. Speaking to Esquire, Stiller explained that the finale would have seen Derek Zoolander facing down a bullet train on the track. "He has to shoot the 'Blue Steel' or 'Magnum' look at the train to stop it, and it doesn't work," Stiller explained, referring to the character's infamous modelling looks. "The train plows and kills him, basically, and then he goes up to heaven." The studio didn't find this funny enough, so opted for a happier ending instead.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO