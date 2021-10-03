CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Popular Ben Stiller Sequel Was Just Removed From Disney Plus

By Christian Bone
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA popular Ben Stiller sequel just left Disney Plus. The beginning of October has seen various 20th Century Fox movies being pulled – hopefully temporarily – from the Mouse House’s streaming service. Unlike other platforms, D+ doesn’t reveal beforehand which titles are leaving its library so subscribers have to keep a close eye on which films are still available on the site. For instance, 2009’s Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian is no longer able to be streamed.

