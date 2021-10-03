CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timo Werner Says Disallowed Goal Against Southampton Sums Up Chelsea Career

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has described his disallowed goal against Southampton as something that sums up his Chelsea career.

The German striker moved to west London in 2020 for a fee of £47.5 million and has since fallen out of favour amongst Blues fans.

In the clash with Southampton on Saturday afternoon, Werner put the Blues 2-1 up in the 84th minute, having already put the ball in the back of the net just before half-time.

However, the goal was disallowed by VAR because of a foul by Cesar Azpilicueta in the build-up to the goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KlxMg_0cFs0d7E00
SIPA USA

Speaking after the game, Werner discussed how the disallowed goal sums up his Chelsea career.

"[I am] very happy [to score]," as quoted by football.london, "because in the first-half, the first goal which was disallowed was a little bit like the story of my whole Chelsea career in one game.

"It was not so clear, because it took the referee a while to make a decision, so maybe 50-50, but we have to accept it, I have to accept it.

"In the end, I'm happy I could score again and that we won the game."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPF2S_0cFs0d7E00
SIPA USA

Since his arrival in west London back in 2020, the 25-year-old has had a total of 16 goals disallowed by VAR, including his header against Southampton on the weekend.

Having fallen out of favour somewhat at Chelsea since the arrival of Romelu Lukaku back in August 2021, Werner's confidence hasn't been at its best.

But, after a performance that saw Werner get on the scoresheet ahead of Lukaku, with both players playing 90 minutes each, that will do wonder's for the German's confidence.

