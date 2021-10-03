SEC football power rankings after Week 5

If this weekend taught us anything, it’s that the SEC is far more top-heavy than maybe many had thought.
Yeah, we all knew it was Georgia and Alabama at the top.
But right below those two was Arkansas and Ole Miss. Well, No. 3 and No. 4 played No. 1 and No. 2 in Week 5, and it was ugly.
Georgia and Alabama both embarrassed Arkansas and Ole Miss.
Florida lost to Kentucky, meaning the Gators’ season pretty much ended on October 2. Kentucky is undefeated, but sadly for the Wildcats, that should come to an end soon.
Texas A&M was once my No. 3 team, but another loss and poor display of offense caused them to drop.
Again, it’s No. 1 and No. 2 and then everybody else. And that’s true in both the SEC and college football in general this year.
14. Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1)
Sorry, but this was not a tough decision.
13. Missouri (2-3, 0-2)
How bad do you have to be to lose 62-24 to TENNESSEE?
12. South Carolina (3-2, 0-2)
South Carolina’s three wins this season are against Eastern Illinois, East Carolina and Troy. The only one that was not a close game was against Eastern Illinois.
11. Tennessee (3-2, 1-1)
It’s going to take more than a win over Missouri to convince me.
10. LSU (3-2, 1-1)
I mean, there’s talent everywhere. But my goodness this team cannot execute when it needs to.
9. Texas A&M (3-2, 0-2)
What’s happened to the Aggies? This team once held the No. 3 spot on this list. Zach Calzada is not getting it done in College Station.
8. Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1)
At least they play exciting games. But still, the Bulldogs are nothing special.
7. Arkansas (4-1, 1-1)
That was, well, a rough showing for the Razorbacks against the Bulldogs on Saturday. This team is good, but losing 37-0 means you gotta drop in the rankings.
6. Auburn (4-1, 1-0)
I guess we’ll know more about Auburn after its hosts Georgia in Week 6. But for now, the Tigers are middle of the pack. I respect Bo Nix because he fights hard, but his offensive line is absolutely horrible.
5. Florida (3-2, 1-2)
15 penalties for 115 yards in a loss to Kentucky. Oh, and Dan Mullen — call plays much? That was rough…
4. Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1)
They fought hard despite being down 35-0. But the Rebels and the Razorbacks’ Week 5 loss to Alabama and Georgia shows that it’s really just the two teams at the top and everyone else.
3. Kentucky (5-0, 2-0)
Good for the Wildcats. I’m not sure how long they’ll last here, but they broke a pretty embarrassing streak against the Gators Saturday night.
This one really goes to the fans. What an awesome looking environment created against Florida.
2. Alabama (5-0, 2-0)
You can go back and forth on who should be No. 1 and who should be No. 2 all day. But I’m putting Alabama in the No. 2 spot.
Why, you may ask?
Simply put, somebody has to be No. 2.
1. Georgia (5-0, 3-0)
Like I said, somebody has to be No. 1. Georgia’s pure dominance this season has been too much to place it at No. 2.
