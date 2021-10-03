CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

SEC football power rankings after Week 5

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IfpC7_0cFs0cEV00

If this weekend taught us anything, it’s that the SEC is far more top-heavy than maybe many had thought.

Yeah, we all knew it was Georgia and Alabama at the top.

But right below those two was Arkansas and Ole Miss. Well, No. 3 and No. 4 played No. 1 and No. 2 in Week 5, and it was ugly.

Georgia and Alabama both embarrassed Arkansas and Ole Miss.

Florida lost to Kentucky, meaning the Gators’ season pretty much ended on October 2. Kentucky is undefeated, but sadly for the Wildcats, that should come to an end soon.

Texas A&M was once my No. 3 team, but another loss and poor display of offense caused them to drop.

Again, it’s No. 1 and No. 2 and then everybody else. And that’s true in both the SEC and college football in general this year.

14. Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lJg5_0cFs0cEV00
Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores punter Harrison Smith (95) punts the ball out of his own end zone during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Sorry, but this was not a tough decision.

13. Missouri (2-3, 0-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwsFN_0cFs0cEV00
Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver JJ Hester (13) is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Tamarion McDonald (12) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

How bad do you have to be to lose 62-24 to TENNESSEE?

12. South Carolina (3-2, 0-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07D4qa_0cFs0cEV00
Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back David Spaulding (29) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Darius Rush (28) celebrate an interception for a touchdown by Spaulding against the Troy Trojans in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina’s three wins this season are against Eastern Illinois, East Carolina and Troy. The only one that was not a close game was against Eastern Illinois.

11. Tennessee (3-2, 1-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kY4ZC_0cFs0cEV00
Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) celebrates with wide receiver JaVonta Payton (3) after scoring a touchdown against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

It’s going to take more than a win over Missouri to convince me.

10. LSU (3-2, 1-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmSZs_0cFs0cEV00
Damone Clark 18 makes a tackle as The LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers in Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Syndication The Daily Advertiser

I mean, there’s talent everywhere. But my goodness this team cannot execute when it needs to.

9. Texas A&M (3-2, 0-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ne7hj_0cFs0cEV00
Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) celebrates a safety against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

What’s happened to the Aggies? This team once held the No. 3 spot on this list. Zach Calzada is not getting it done in College Station.

8. Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzmKR_0cFs0cEV00
Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) passes against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

At least they play exciting games. But still, the Bulldogs are nothing special.

7. Arkansas (4-1, 1-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ogJV_0cFs0cEV00
ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 02: KJ Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks is wrapped up by Devonte Wyatt #95 of the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half at Sanford Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

That was, well, a rough showing for the Razorbacks against the Bulldogs on Saturday. This team is good, but losing 37-0 means you gotta drop in the rankings.

6. Auburn (4-1, 1-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CFQEO_0cFs0cEV00
Quarterback Bo Nix throws a pass as The LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers in Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

I guess we’ll know more about Auburn after its hosts Georgia in Week 6. But for now, the Tigers are middle of the pack. I respect Bo Nix because he fights hard, but his offensive line is absolutely horrible.

5. Florida (3-2, 1-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVBRI_0cFs0cEV00
Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) carries the ball down the field during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

15 penalties for 115 yards in a loss to Kentucky. Oh, and Dan Mullen — call plays much? That was rough…

4. Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1)

They fought hard despite being down 35-0. But the Rebels and the Razorbacks’ Week 5 loss to Alabama and Georgia shows that it’s really just the two teams at the top and everyone else.

3. Kentucky (5-0, 2-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25NyxU_0cFs0cEV00
Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Good for the Wildcats. I’m not sure how long they’ll last here, but they broke a pretty embarrassing streak against the Gators Saturday night.

This one really goes to the fans. What an awesome looking environment created against Florida.

2. Alabama (5-0, 2-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qy8Fl_0cFs0cEV00
Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass for a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

You can go back and forth on who should be No. 1 and who should be No. 2 all day. But I’m putting Alabama in the No. 2 spot.

Why, you may ask?

Simply put, somebody has to be No. 2.

1. Georgia (5-0, 3-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLQeo_0cFs0cEV00
ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 02: Nakobe Dean #17 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Sanford Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Like I said, somebody has to be No. 1. Georgia’s pure dominance this season has been too much to place it at No. 2.

The defense has allowed only 16 points.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Dan Mullen
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#College Football#American Football#Sec#Texas A M#Vanderbilt#Lsu#Aggies#College Station#Auburn
On3.com

Greg McElroy: Alabama vs. Texas A&M is going to be 'ugly'

Former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy provided a grim outlook for Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas A&M, promising an “ugly” score line. The two teams are moving in opposite directions this season after both entered with high expectations. Texas A&M is already 3-2 overall and 0-2...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin retweets mugshots of Alabama students arrested on Ole Miss' campus

What are Lane Kiffin’s last-minute preparations before Ole Miss plays its biggest game of the season to this point? Retweeting Alabama students’ mugshots. Kiffin is an active Twitter user, as anybody who follows him knows (and likely even those who don’t follow him know, too). And he came across a tweet from somebody sharing that 4 Alabama freshmen had been arrested Thursday night for trying to steal signs from Ole Miss’ campus to take back to their school.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
fox40jackson.com

Alabama’s Nick Saban admits his wife gets on him about defensive schemes

Alabama football coach Nick Saban might arguably be the greatest coach in college football history, but he’s still hearing it at home about some of his defensive schemes. Saban and his wife, Terry, have been married for more than 45 years and there’s definitely one thing she harps on him about, he admitted Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Auburn Player Ejected After Brutal Targeting Call

If the Auburn Tigers are going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs at home this Saturday, they’ll need to do it without defensive back Smoke Monday. During the first half of play, Monday was ejected for targeting. It wasn’t really a debatable call since he lowered the crown of his helmet and launched himself at Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
77K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy