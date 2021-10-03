SEC football power rankings after Week 5

If this weekend taught us anything, it’s that the SEC is far more top-heavy than maybe many had thought.

Yeah, we all knew it was Georgia and Alabama at the top.

But right below those two was Arkansas and Ole Miss. Well, No. 3 and No. 4 played No. 1 and No. 2 in Week 5, and it was ugly.

Georgia and Alabama both embarrassed Arkansas and Ole Miss.

Florida lost to Kentucky, meaning the Gators’ season pretty much ended on October 2. Kentucky is undefeated, but sadly for the Wildcats, that should come to an end soon.

Texas A&M was once my No. 3 team, but another loss and poor display of offense caused them to drop.

Again, it’s No. 1 and No. 2 and then everybody else. And that’s true in both the SEC and college football in general this year.

14. Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1)

Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores punter Harrison Smith (95) punts the ball out of his own end zone during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Sorry, but this was not a tough decision.

13. Missouri (2-3, 0-2)

Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver JJ Hester (13) is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Tamarion McDonald (12) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

How bad do you have to be to lose 62-24 to TENNESSEE?

12. South Carolina (3-2, 0-2)

Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back David Spaulding (29) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Darius Rush (28) celebrate an interception for a touchdown by Spaulding against the Troy Trojans in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina’s three wins this season are against Eastern Illinois, East Carolina and Troy. The only one that was not a close game was against Eastern Illinois.

11. Tennessee (3-2, 1-1)

Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) celebrates with wide receiver JaVonta Payton (3) after scoring a touchdown against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

It’s going to take more than a win over Missouri to convince me.

10. LSU (3-2, 1-1)

Damone Clark 18 makes a tackle as The LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers in Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Syndication The Daily Advertiser

I mean, there’s talent everywhere. But my goodness this team cannot execute when it needs to.

9. Texas A&M (3-2, 0-2)

Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) celebrates a safety against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

What’s happened to the Aggies? This team once held the No. 3 spot on this list. Zach Calzada is not getting it done in College Station.

8. Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1)

Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) passes against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

At least they play exciting games. But still, the Bulldogs are nothing special.

7. Arkansas (4-1, 1-1)

ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 02: KJ Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks is wrapped up by Devonte Wyatt #95 of the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half at Sanford Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

That was, well, a rough showing for the Razorbacks against the Bulldogs on Saturday. This team is good, but losing 37-0 means you gotta drop in the rankings.

6. Auburn (4-1, 1-0)

Quarterback Bo Nix throws a pass as The LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers in Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

I guess we’ll know more about Auburn after its hosts Georgia in Week 6. But for now, the Tigers are middle of the pack. I respect Bo Nix because he fights hard, but his offensive line is absolutely horrible.

5. Florida (3-2, 1-2)

Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) carries the ball down the field during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

15 penalties for 115 yards in a loss to Kentucky. Oh, and Dan Mullen — call plays much? That was rough…

4. Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1)

They fought hard despite being down 35-0. But the Rebels and the Razorbacks’ Week 5 loss to Alabama and Georgia shows that it’s really just the two teams at the top and everyone else.

3. Kentucky (5-0, 2-0)

Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Good for the Wildcats. I’m not sure how long they’ll last here, but they broke a pretty embarrassing streak against the Gators Saturday night.

This one really goes to the fans. What an awesome looking environment created against Florida.

2. Alabama (5-0, 2-0)

Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass for a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

You can go back and forth on who should be No. 1 and who should be No. 2 all day. But I’m putting Alabama in the No. 2 spot.

Why, you may ask?

Simply put, somebody has to be No. 2.

1. Georgia (5-0, 3-0)

ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 02: Nakobe Dean #17 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Sanford Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Like I said, somebody has to be No. 1. Georgia’s pure dominance this season has been too much to place it at No. 2.

The defense has allowed only 16 points.