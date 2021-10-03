CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland marks 106th homicide with deadly shooting Sunday

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 6 days ago
Oakland marked its 106th homicide on Sunday. Photo credit Getty Images

A deadly shooting occurred in Oakland early Sunday, marking the city’s 106th homicide of the year.

Just after 3 a.m., officers responded to Foothill Blvd. in southeast Oakland to investigate reports of a shooting.

Shortly after the reports were filed, a man and woman checked into a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman’s injuries were fatal and she was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the incident, but have not released information regarding motive or suspects. The victims’ identities have also not been released.

Oakland has experienced an increased rate of homicides in 2021, with shootings occurring almost every day. Sunday’s shooting took place just hours after the city marked its 105th homicide on Saturday. In 2020, Oakland recorded 108 homicides.

