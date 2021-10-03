Everything You Need to Know About Psoriasis and Your Diet
If you’re one of the roughly 7.5 million Americans living with psoriasis, you know it isn’t exactly fun. While you may go for years without symptoms, when you have a psoriasis flare-up, it can be everything from uncomfortable to downright distressing. And part of what makes it such a difficult condition to deal with is because you never know when a flare-up might occur and what could cause it. One biggie that’s thought to cause flare-ups is food.www.goodhousekeeping.com
Comments / 0