College GameDay announces Week 6 destination

By Nikki Chavanelle about 6 hours
Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

ESPN’s College GameDay officially has its Week 6 destination, and it’s a classic.

The GameDay crew will be Dallas for the annual Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners.

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated with a 5-0 record heading into Week 6. Quarterback Spencer Rattler led the Sooners over Kansas State 37-31 to keep the loss column clear.

This season, Oklahoma has beaten Tulane, Western Carolina, Nebraska, West Virginia and Kansas.

Unlike OU, Texas is heading into the game with an imperfect record. The Longhorns took down TCU 32-27 on Saturday. A week two loss versus Arkansas is their only blemish. The Horns have also notched wins versus Louisiana, Rice and Texas Tech.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

In 116 meetings for the Red River Showdown, Texas leads 62–49–5. However, since 2010, Texas has won just three in the series. The Sooners are on a three-game win streak, with each of the three last showdowns finishing within a two-score margin.

Oklahoma is 4-1 versus Texas in the Lincoln Riley Era. This will be new Longhorn head coach Steve Sarkisian’s first crack at the Red River Showdown.

The Sooners are a five-point favorite in Vegas as the lines open, according to VegasInsider.

College GameDay chooses another top-15 game

This season, the College GameDay show has chosen some elite matchups.

Last week, College GameDay went to Athens for the No. 2 Bulldogs’ top-10 matchup-turned blowout versus the Arkansas Razorbacks.

For Week 1, the crew took in Clemson versus Georgia. Week 2 was an all-Iowa setup at Iowa State for the in-state rivalry game.

In Week 3, GameDay took place in Happy Valley for Penn State’s White Out game versus Auburn. And in Week 4, they broadcast from Soldier Field in Chicago for Notre Dame versus Wisconsin.

Week 6 presents another slate of highly competitive games the crew could’ve picked. Alabama will be at Texas A&M, 4-1 Auburn faces Georgia, Michigan plays at Nebraska and Penn State takes on Iowa.

