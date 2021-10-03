USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25 released following Week 5

Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images.

After another entertaining slate of games in Week 5, there are some changes within the latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25. Five ranked teams lost to unranked opponents in Week 5, resulting in some major movement throughout the rankings.

Coaches Poll Top 25 after Week 5

1. Alabama (5-0) 2. Georgia (5-0)

3. Iowa (5-0) 4. Penn State (5-0)

5. Oklahoma (5-0) 6. Cincinnati (4-0)

7. Ohio State (4-1) 8. Michigan (5-0)

9. Oregon (4-1) 10. BYU (5-0)

11. Michigan State (5-0) 12. Oklahoma State (5-0)

13. Notre Dame (4-1) 14. Kentucky (5-0)

15. Coastal Carolina (5-0) 16. Arkansas (4-1)

17. Ole Miss (3-1) 18. Florida (3-2)

19. Auburn (4-1) 20. Wake Forest (5-0)

21. Clemson (3-2) 22. NC State (4-1)

23. Texas (4-1) 24. SMU (5-0)

25. Arizona State (4-1) Week 5 saw many surprising results, heavily impacting the poll

Many expected Week 5’s matchup between Alabama and Ole Miss to be a tight, high scoring shootout. Instead, Alabama completely dominated the game from start to finish. Alabama won 42-21, but the score doesn’t show how much better Alabama looked.

In a top ten matchup between Georgia and Arkansas, many also thought that a close finish was likely. Instead, Georgia shut out Arkansas, winning 37-0 without quarterback JT Daniels. Cincinnati impressed in a 24-13 victory over Notre Dame in the other top ten matchup in Week 5, strengthening its case for a rise in the polls and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma State came away with a 24-14 victory over Baylor in a battle between two 4-0 Top 25 teams. The weekend saw many upsets as well. Oregon was ranked at No. 3 coming into the week but lost 31-24 to Stanford in overtime. No. 10 Florida fell 20-13 to Kentucky. Texas A&M fell to Mississippi State 26-22, Fresno State lost 27-24 to Hawaii, and UCLA fell 42-23 to Arizona State.

Biggest risers/fallers

The top five saw some movement after Oregon’s loss. The Ducks dropped six spots down to No. 9 in the poll. Iowa and Penn State each rose two spots to come in at third and fourth, respectively. Oklahoma dropped one spot, coming in at No. 5.

There was major movement in the middle of the top 25 in the poll after Week 5 as well. Ohio State rose three spots to seventh and Michigan rose six spots to eighth. BYU and Michigan State each rose five spots to come in at 10 and 11. Oklahoma State rose six spots to come in at 12. Notre Dame, meanwhile, dropped six spots after its loss to Cincinnati, coming in at 13. Kentucky saw a major jump, rising nine spots after its big win.

Arkansas and Ole Miss each dropped five spots after their losses, coming in at 16 and 17. Florida’s loss resulted in a drop of nine spots down to 18. Auburn and Wake Forest, meanwhile, rose three and five spots, coming in at 19 and 20 in the poll following Week 5.

Clemson fell two spots to 21, but behind them are four new teams inside the Coaches Poll Top 25. NC State rose six spots up to 22 while Texas jumped three spots to 23. SMU rose eight spots to 24, and Arizona State rose 12 spots to round out the Week 5 poll.

Texas A&M fell outside the top 25, although they received the most votes among remaining teams. UCLA (previously No. 20), Fresno State (No. 21), and Baylor (No. 24) also fell out of the Week 5 poll.