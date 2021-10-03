CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25 released following Week 5

By Jonathan Wagner about 10 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iM2yM_0cFrz9qc00
Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images.

After another entertaining slate of games in Week 5, there are some changes within the latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25. Five ranked teams lost to unranked opponents in Week 5, resulting in some major movement throughout the rankings.

Coaches Poll Top 25 after Week 5

1. Alabama (5-0) 2. Georgia (5-0)

3. Iowa (5-0) 4. Penn State (5-0)

5. Oklahoma (5-0) 6. Cincinnati (4-0)

7. Ohio State (4-1) 8. Michigan (5-0)

9. Oregon (4-1) 10. BYU (5-0)

11. Michigan State (5-0) 12. Oklahoma State (5-0)

13. Notre Dame (4-1) 14. Kentucky (5-0)

15. Coastal Carolina (5-0) 16. Arkansas (4-1)

17. Ole Miss (3-1) 18. Florida (3-2)

19. Auburn (4-1) 20. Wake Forest (5-0)

21. Clemson (3-2) 22. NC State (4-1)

23. Texas (4-1) 24. SMU (5-0)

25. Arizona State (4-1) Week 5 saw many surprising results, heavily impacting the poll

Many expected Week 5’s matchup between Alabama and Ole Miss to be a tight, high scoring shootout. Instead, Alabama completely dominated the game from start to finish. Alabama won 42-21, but the score doesn’t show how much better Alabama looked.

In a top ten matchup between Georgia and Arkansas, many also thought that a close finish was likely. Instead, Georgia shut out Arkansas, winning 37-0 without quarterback JT Daniels. Cincinnati impressed in a 24-13 victory over Notre Dame in the other top ten matchup in Week 5, strengthening its case for a rise in the polls and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma State came away with a 24-14 victory over Baylor in a battle between two 4-0 Top 25 teams. The weekend saw many upsets as well. Oregon was ranked at No. 3 coming into the week but lost 31-24 to Stanford in overtime. No. 10 Florida fell 20-13 to Kentucky. Texas A&M fell to Mississippi State 26-22, Fresno State lost 27-24 to Hawaii, and UCLA fell 42-23 to Arizona State.

Biggest risers/fallers

The top five saw some movement after Oregon’s loss. The Ducks dropped six spots down to No. 9 in the poll. Iowa and Penn State each rose two spots to come in at third and fourth, respectively. Oklahoma dropped one spot, coming in at No. 5.

There was major movement in the middle of the top 25 in the poll after Week 5 as well. Ohio State rose three spots to seventh and Michigan rose six spots to eighth. BYU and Michigan State each rose five spots to come in at 10 and 11. Oklahoma State rose six spots to come in at 12. Notre Dame, meanwhile, dropped six spots after its loss to Cincinnati, coming in at 13. Kentucky saw a major jump, rising nine spots after its big win.

Arkansas and Ole Miss each dropped five spots after their losses, coming in at 16 and 17. Florida’s loss resulted in a drop of nine spots down to 18. Auburn and Wake Forest, meanwhile, rose three and five spots, coming in at 19 and 20 in the poll following Week 5.

Clemson fell two spots to 21, but behind them are four new teams inside the Coaches Poll Top 25. NC State rose six spots up to 22 while Texas jumped three spots to 23. SMU rose eight spots to 24, and Arizona State rose 12 spots to round out the Week 5 poll.

Texas A&M fell outside the top 25, although they received the most votes among remaining teams. UCLA (previously No. 20), Fresno State (No. 21), and Baylor (No. 24) also fell out of the Week 5 poll.

Comments / 1

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Where Alabama, Georgia rank in Danny Kanell's latest top 8

College football analyst Danny Kanell releases his top 8 teams in the country on Sunday mornings, and once again the former Florida State quarterback has Alabama and Georgia at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. But those are the only SEC teams to make the cut this week, following losses over...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#College Football Playoff#American Football#Usa Today Coaches#Usa Today Afca#Penn State#Ohio State#Byu#Michigan State#Notre Dame#Coastal Carolina#Auburn#Nc State#Smu#Baylor#Stanford
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals How Lane Kiffin “Frustrated” Him

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban will face off on the football field once again this Saturday, but it will be Kiffin’s first game at Bryant-Denny Stadium since his days as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Ahead of Kiffin’s return, Saban opened up about what the Ole Miss head coach was like as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Football
247Sports

USC football coaching search: Urban Meyer's wife Shelley responds to rumors

Urban Meyer’s debut as an NFL head coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars did not go according to plan. The Jaguars lost 37-21 and there was a pregame report from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora out there that Meyer became “unhinged” about losing, and another that he could be interested in the vacant USC job.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost may be fired before Christmas, per report

Scott Frost is in a tough situation at Nebraska, and his job security is very much in doubt, especially long term. But a new report from Sports Illustrated that detailed the hiring of Dan Mullen at Florida suggests that, “As for Frost, his homecoming at Nebraska has gone awry. He won 12 games in his first three seasons, is now under NCAA investigation and, many feel, is likely to be fired by Christmas.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox40jackson.com

Alabama’s Nick Saban admits his wife gets on him about defensive schemes

Alabama football coach Nick Saban might arguably be the greatest coach in college football history, but he’s still hearing it at home about some of his defensive schemes. Saban and his wife, Terry, have been married for more than 45 years and there’s definitely one thing she harps on him about, he admitted Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has A Warning For Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh

Two of the most storied programs in college football history face off this weekend in a rare meeting as No. 9 Michigan take on Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. But while the Wolverines boast an undefeated record, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t convinced they’ll leave with one. On Wednesday’s edition of Get...
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

The night Alabama’s dynasty died

It was well after midnight in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the laptop keyboards were rattling. For four hours and five minutes the night of Sept. 19, 2015, and into the following morning, Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the strangest college football games in memory -- fluke plays, crazy turnovers and rule-bending touchdowns led to perhaps the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze experience. His brand of chaos slipped out of Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 win that, paired with the previous October’s upset in Oxford, gave Ole Miss consecutive wins over Alabama for the first time in program history.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy