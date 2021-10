After being indefinitely postponed, Koei Tecmo Games and developer Omega Force finally used Tokyo Game Show 2021 to announce that Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires was once more on their agenda, giving the game a release date of 15 February 2022 in PAL regions. Giving players freedom to dictate the way the story progresses and even being able to write their own characters into the narrative, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires will launch on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC (via Steam) simultaneously.

