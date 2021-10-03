CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU QB commit Walker Howard breaks leg, does not visit Notre Dame

By Peter Warren
 6 days ago
Walker Howard

LSU quarterback commit Walker Howard fractured his left fibula Friday and will be out four to six weeks, Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More athletics director Kim Broussard told the Daily Advertiser.

The injury occurred in the third quarter when Howard was running inside the red zone. He left the game, which Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More lost, and did not return.

Walker Howard is a four-star recruit and the No. 67 overall prospect in the On300.

Howard was scheduled to visit Notre Dame

Walker Howard was scheduled to make a visit to Notre Dame on Saturday to watch the No. 9 Fighting Irish take on No. 7 Cincinnati.

But Howard did not make the trip due to his injury.

The Fighting Irish are making a late play for the seventh-best quarterback recruit in the 2022 cycle.

Walker Howard — the son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard — been committed to the Tigers since June. The visit would have been his first one to a school outside of Louisiana.

While Howard did not make the trip, Notre Dame had plenty of top recruits who did visit South Bend, including 2023 No. 3 overall recruit Sonny Styles.

Walker Howard is not the only top prospect to suffer an injury Friday

Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill five-star athlete Travis Hunter — the No. 2 overall recruit in the country and Florida State commit — left his game Friday night in an ambulance.

The injury appeared to be to his right leg but it will not require surgery, according to Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory.

Despite the injury, Hunter was able to make a trip to Tallahassee on Saturday to watch the Seminoles pick up their first win of the season against Syracuse.’

Hunter was spotted with a green cast on his right leg.

“We don’t think it’s a season-ending thing,” Gregory told the Gwinnett Daily Post. “We’re praying for good news obviously and I think, from everything we’re hearing, he’s going to be just fine.”

