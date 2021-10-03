CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland, KY

Woman pleads guilty in connection with fatal OD

By Henry Culvyhouse
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 6 days ago

ASHLAND A Flatwoods woman will serve two years probation in connection with a 2019 fatal overdose.

Rhonda Crooks, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree wanton endangerment and one count of public intoxication, both misdemeanors. Crooks was originally charged in 2020 with first-degree wanton endangerment, a felony punishable with between one and five years in prison.

Crooks will serve two years probation — one year supervised — and two months of house arrest in connection with the April 2019 incident.

She will also have to surrender her nursing license — court records show at the time of the incident, she was an ICU nurse at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.

Prior to accepting the plea, Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis asked if the victim’s family found the agreement acceptable. The victim’s mother told the judge she did.

According to a criminal citation, Crooks and the victim were found overdosing on April 11, 2019, in the parking lot of Scope Towers in Ashland. Crooks came out of her overdose and gave police the runaround, admitted she had snorted a line of heroin, took three painkillers and drank three beers, records show.

Crooks told police the victim had gone into an overdose as a result of drug use, but she was unable to pick him up off the ground and drive him to the hospital, records show.

Instead, Crooks called a friend to bring water and call 911, records show.

The victim was given Narcan at the scene and taken to King’s Daughter’s Medical Center, where records show medical staff believed he was braindead. The man died nearly three weeks later.

While initially charged with public intoxication, a Boyd County grand jury indicted Crooks on a sole charge of first-degree wanton endangerment in February 2020. In September 2020, her misdemeanor and felony cases were combined.

If Crooks does not abide by the terms of her plea agreement, she faces one year at the county jail.

(606) 326-2653 |

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KY
Ashland, KY
Crime & Safety
Flatwoods, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Flatwoods, KY
County
Boyd County, KY
Boyd County, KY
Crime & Safety
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Icu#Bellefonte Hospital#Boyd County Circuit Court#Narcan
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Ashland, KY
2K+
Followers
119
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Comments / 0

Community Policy