Simon Rattle demands UK visas for Afghan musicians
The outgoing music director of the London Symphony Orchestra today tops a list of music worthies calling on the British Government to offer asylum to Afghan musicians. …As a global champion of freedom of expression, the United Kingdom has given sanctuary to many refugee musicians over the years, who in turn have enriched our musical life. In light of this, we call on the government to offer urgent humanitarian visas to Afghan musicians so the UK can play its part in ensuring they — and their invaluable cultural heritage — are not lost for ever.slippedisc.com
Comments / 0