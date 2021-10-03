CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland, KY

Ashland woman pleads guilty in Speedway fracas

By Henry Culvyhouse
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 6 days ago

CATLETTSBURG An Ashland woman entered a conditional guilty plea in connection with an August incident in which she chased a woman around a Speedway parking lot with a knife.

Fallon C. Purnell, 28, entered a guilty plea to one count of wanton endangerment, one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of first-offense DUI. The conviction is not final because it was done under a pretrial diversion agreement.

For the next three years, Purnell must comply with any treatment recommendations made by the Department of Corrections, attend parenting classes, refrain from drinking alcohol and pay court costs and fines. She will also have her driver's license suspended for 120 days.

If she is successful, then the charges hanging over her head are dismissed. But if she's not, then Judge George Davis will sentence her to three years in the state penitentiary.

According to court records, Purnell chased around a woman with a knife in the parking lot of the U.S. 60 Speedway in Summit. When the victim tried to get inside the store to call the law, records show Purnell pepper-sprayed her.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered she had alcohol on her breath — nearly twice the legal limit to drive.

At the plea hearing on Friday, assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn and defense attorney Greg Shields told the judge the plea was worked out through mediation and was approved by the victim.

(606) 326-2653 |

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KY
Ashland, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Summit, KY
City
Catlettsburg, KY
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Guilty Plea#Speedway#Commonwealth
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Ashland, KY
2K+
Followers
119
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Comments / 0

Community Policy