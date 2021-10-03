Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans: First-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills may have coasted to a win on a rainy afternoon last Sunday, but they didn’t emerge from their game unscathed. Several players popped up on the injury report after Wednesday’s practice, and three starters worked off to the side all day. The first is Matt Milano (hamstring), who was already listed as day-to-day. It’ll be a stretch to see if he can loosen up in time for the game, but at least he has an extra seven hours to recover with Buffalo’s late start. The second is Greg Rousseau (toe). The toe injury wasn’t known during or after the game, but may explain why Rousseau only played a season-low 38 percent of snaps in the win. The last was special teams captain Taiwan Jones (hamstring), who also left the Houston game with his injury.

