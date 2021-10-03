CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans: First-half open thread

By Sean Murphy
Buffalo Rumblings
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills host the Houston Texans this afternoon in what should be a rainy day. This will be the second consecutive week that some weather might impact the game, as last week saw blustery conditions that some thought could limit the passing game. Quarterback Josh Allen was unfazed by...

www.buffalorumblings.com

