NFLSU Week 4 Openthread
Good morning, welcome to week four of the NFL season. Joe Burrow won a thrilling Thursday night rematch against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bengals were down 14-0 at the half but Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase helped rally the Bengals to a 24-21 win and a surprising 3-1 start to the season. But it wasn’t all good news for NFLSU, DJ Chark was carted off the field three plays into the game with a fractured ankle. Get well soon, DJ.www.andthevalleyshook.com
Comments / 0