Pirates vs. Reds - 10/3/21

By Jake Slebodnick
bucsdugout.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Reds (82-79) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100), Oct. 3, 2021 @ 3:05 p.m. Reds: Reiver Sanmartin (1-0, 1.59 ERA) Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-11, 6.27 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to change) Reds. Jonathan India — 2B Max Schrock — LF Nick Castellanos — RF Joey Votto — 1B Eugenio Suarez...

www.bucsdugout.com

Comments / 0

