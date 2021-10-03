Pirates vs. Reds - 10/3/21

Whatever else can be said about the Pirates' miserable season, it did at least include the indirect satisfaction of the New York Yankees finishing their season on a Pittsburghian outing (in terms of his Pirates' career) from their "ace," former Pirate Gerrit Cole. Cole's brief stint in the Wildcard Game featured everything we came to dread in his last years in Pittsburgh: A poor workrate, getting lit up early, seeming to right the ship after throwing too many pitches, and then giving up a run in the fourth or fifth inning to add to his earlier arrears, after which he was off to the showers. In this case, he bozoed his way through the first inning, dominated in the second, and flamed out in the third, depriving the Yankees of the 4+ innings he became so dependable for in Pittsburgh. Indeed, you could set your watch by him. (To be clear, I don't take any satisfaction from the Yankees' losing; it's when Cole loses that Schadenfreude takes over.)

