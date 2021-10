That’s the goal this week. It’s much easier said than done for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys are heading into this Week 3 Monday Night Football with some confidence. They kept things close against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (an all-important moral victory) in the season opener before beating a quality Los Angeles Chargers team on the road in Week 2. Dallas feels like this is their division and they have a chance to prove as much at their home field in Dak Prescott’s first game back at AT&T Stadium since suffering his serious ankle injury.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO