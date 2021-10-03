Bears vs Lions 2021 live updates and open thread

DETROIT LIONS (+8) over Baltimore Ravens. A lot was made last week about there being seven home ’dogs out of the 16 games in NFL Week 2. You probably didn’t hear a lot about it after the fact because they ended up going just 2-5 straight (only outright upsets by the Panthers versus the Saints and these Ravens versus the Chiefs) and 3-4 against the spread. Home-field advantage isn’t as strong as a lot of people expected with fans returning, but I’m still jumping on the Lions here. The problem with the Lions is they haven’t played a complete game yet, but they did rally to get the back-door cover against the closing line versus the 49ers in Week 1, and if Jared Goff can stop fumbling the snap or dropping the ball in his long windup, the Lions can stick close enough to the Ravens here.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO