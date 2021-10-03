Romantic at Heart: Man Attempts to ‘Drive’ Away with the Moon

The moon has long held a mysterious place in the hearts and minds of humans. It is at the center of some of our oldest myths and legends. Additionally, the moon is deeply tied to several of our romantic ideals. Think about it, there aren’t many things more romantic than that big white ball in the sky watching over us during a date, stroll, or other intimate encounters. Then, there are the countless songs that link the lunar body to our love lives. For instance, Dean Martin sang, “When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie / That’s amore.” Well, one photographer took it a step further. He took some photos that show a man loading the moon into his car. If he promised his lover the moon, it looks like he intended to deliver.

Seriously, you have to see these pictures. The Daily Mail shared them on Twitter earlier today. It’s important to note that they weren’t photoshopped. The photographer actually planned these pictures for over two years. It took him that long to find the right place, time, and conditions to get these photos just right. Check out the photographic evidence of one man’s moon heist below.

Daily Mail reports that 41-year-old Polish photographer Cris Froese captured the photos. He calls his series of photographs Stealing the Moon. About the series, he told the publication, “I planned this picture for around two years before the night they were taken.” Even then, he wasn’t sure they would turn out. “I didn’t believe that it was going to work as well as it did,” said the man behind Stealing the Moon. “But, when we got the car and aligned it with the moon I knew it was going to be something special.”

Froese said that he wasn’t the man driving off with the moon. Instead, he was about 650 feet away with his Nikon camera. He was on the phone with the man in the photos, directing him as he posed for the photos.

The Most Romantic Part About the Man Who Stole the Moon

Years of planning led to a short window in which to take the photos. Then, he had to direct the unnamed man had to quickly pose with the moon before it moved across the sky. “I didn’t have much time to take the pictures,” Froese recalls. On top of that, he said that the photos weren’t easy to get. The distance and darkness made the whole endeavor more challenging.

However, the most romantic thing about these photos is what he did after photographing a man stealing the moon. “Once I had finished shooting, I called my wife Kasia and said, ‘honey, I’m coming home, I have a picture for you.”

So, you could say that this is the story of how a man captured the moon and took it straight home to his wife. In the words of Dean Martin, “That’s amore.”