Continued investigations and a major change in trauma services: Here are the week’s top headlines

An incident in Moundsville brought a heavy police presence to one neighborhood, and as the week went on authorities got a better idea of what happened inside the home on Second Street.

Moundsville police say it was a murder-suicide that left two men dead. There were four people in the home at the time, but the others were unharmed. Police are still trying to learn why this happened.

In Belmont County, new details are coming to light in the double murder or Thomas and Angela Strussion.

Authorities say a Bellaire couple is in jail, charged with extortion for allegedly blackmailing Thomas Strussion.

WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital’s trauma program has been downgraded from a Level II trauma center to a Level IV.

This happened due to the hospital’s most recent survey with the American College of Surgeons. President and CEO Douglas Harrison says there’s already a plan in place to correct any deficiencies moving forward.

Major traffic changes in the area this week. Eastbound I-70 reopened to traffic near the Wheeling Tunnel on Friday.

Police still ask drivers to watch their speed and stay alert because the area is still a construction zone. Come Monday, the exit ramp from the Fort Henry Bridge into Main Street in downtown Wheeling will close for work.

Finally, Jaymison Redman, you’re going to Universal!

It’s been a tough year for the Redman family, so A Special Wish Foundation wanted to give them a reason to smile. Jaymison was diagnosed with cancer, and has been through three brain surgeries, chemo, and radiation. Now, he’s in remission and can’t wait to take a vacation with his entire family.

