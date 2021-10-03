CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Continued investigations and a major change in trauma services: Here are the week’s top headlines

By Kathryn Ghion
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uy3mh_0cFrwYPF00

( WTRF ) – Here is a look back at the week’s top headlines.

An incident in Moundsville brought a heavy police presence to one neighborhood, and as the week went on authorities got a better idea of what happened inside the home on Second Street.

–> Names revealed in Moundsville alleged murder-suicide <–

Moundsville police say it was a murder-suicide that left two men dead. There were four people in the home at the time, but the others were unharmed. Police are still trying to learn why this happened.

In Belmont County, new details are coming to light in the double murder or Thomas and Angela Strussion.

–> Two people arrested for allegedly blackmailing victim in Belmont County double murder <–

Authorities say a Bellaire couple is in jail, charged with extortion for allegedly blackmailing Thomas Strussion.

WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital’s trauma program has been downgraded from a Level II trauma center to a Level IV.

–> Wheeling Hospital downgraded to a Level IV Trauma Center <–

This happened due to the hospital’s most recent survey with the American College of Surgeons. President and CEO Douglas Harrison says there’s already a plan in place to correct any deficiencies moving forward.

Major traffic changes in the area this week. Eastbound I-70 reopened to traffic near the Wheeling Tunnel on Friday.

–> Two upcoming traffic changes—one will make us happy, the other may give us heartburn <–

Police still ask drivers to watch their speed and stay alert because the area is still a construction zone. Come Monday, the exit ramp from the Fort Henry Bridge into Main Street in downtown Wheeling will close for work.

Finally, Jaymison Redman, you’re going to Universal!

–> A Special Wish: Jaymison, you’re going to Universal! <–

It’s been a tough year for the Redman family, so A Special Wish Foundation wanted to give them a reason to smile. Jaymison was diagnosed with cancer, and has been through three brain surgeries, chemo, and radiation. Now, he’s in remission and can’t wait to take a vacation with his entire family.

For the latest headlines all week long be sure to stay with 7News.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

